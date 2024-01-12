en English
Kenya

From Volleyball Court to Coaching Bench: Wanja and Agala’s New Roles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
From Volleyball Court to Coaching Bench: Wanja and Agala’s New Roles

Janet Wanja and Brackcides Agala, two revered names in the Kenyan national volleyball domain, have embarked on a new journey. Transitioning from their legendary playing careers, they now join the coaching bench of the national women’s teams- Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars, respectively. This transition materializes as the teams prepare for the forthcoming African Games Zone Five qualifiers, marking a significant shift in the career trajectories of Wanja and Agala.

From Court to Coaching

The move from the court to the technical bench brings along a different set of challenges and expectations. The respect and adulation earned as players certainly lend some advantage to these former stars. However, the roles they now don require a distinct skill set, spanning decision-making, conflict resolution, delegation, and the knack to harness the unique strengths of individual players.

The New Appointments

Wanja, an illustrious former player, steps into her role bringing her rich experience as a fitness coach and Olympian. She will be providing mentorship to the setters, guiding them through the nuances of the sport. On the other hand, Agala, known for her vocal nature and winning mentality, assumes the role of the team manager for Wafalme Stars. Both their appointments are aimed at leveraging their past experiences and infusing a winning spirit within the team.

Continued Impact on Volleyball

The story of Wanja and Agala personifies successful ageing in the context of female athletes. Their re-entry into competitive sports, albeit in a new capacity, serves as a testament to their lasting impact on the sport beyond their playing careers. The volleyball fraternity eagerly anticipates the influence these two stalwarts will have on the teams, with the hope that their legacy will inspire the next generation of players.

Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

