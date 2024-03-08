From Uni Student to Horse Racing Legend: Joe Pride's Journey to The Everest Victory

Watching Joe Pride with his champion horse, Think About It, you'd never guess his foray into the world of thoroughbred racing began relatively late in life. Unlike many of his peers, Pride's initial career path was far from the racetrack, taking a significant turn only during his university days. This unexpected journey from academia to the pinnacle of horse racing, culminating in an Everest win and nearly $12 million in earnings, highlights his remarkable transition and the influence of mentor John Size.

Early Beginnings and a Life-Changing Decision

Joe Pride's story is not one of a lifelong equestrian. With no prior exposure to horses, his introduction to the racing world came in his 20s while seeking a part-time job to support his university education. It was at the Randwick stables that Pride's passion for thoroughbreds ignited. The encounter with celebrated trainer John Size transformed his career aspirations, redirecting his path from the classroom to the racetrack.

Rising Through the Ranks

Pride's dedication and newfound passion quickly paid off, as he absorbed the nuances of horse training under Size's tutelage. His journey from a novice to a reputable trainer is a testament to his hard work, determination, and the guidance he received. The relationship with Size was pivotal, providing Pride with the foundation required to excel in the competitive world of horse racing.

The Everest Victory: A Career Milestone

The pinnacle of Pride's career came with Think About It's victory at The Everest, the world's richest turf race. This win not only marked a significant financial milestone, with close to $12 million in earnings but also solidified Pride's status as a top-tier trainer. The success of Think About It is a direct reflection of Pride's journey, showcasing his ability to reach the summit of horse racing despite his unconventional start.

Joe Pride's ascent from a university student working part-time in stables to a celebrated horse racing trainer exemplifies the unpredictable nature of life's path. His story serves as an inspiration, proving that passion, when coupled with hard work and the right mentorship, can lead to extraordinary achievements. As Pride continues to make his mark in the racing world, his journey from academia to The Everest victory remains a compelling narrative of success against the odds.