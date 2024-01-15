From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia’s New Boxing Venture

The boxing world is witnessing a remarkable shift as former professional boxer, Danny Garcia, transitions from fighting in the ring to promoting bouts. Garcia, once a holder of the WBA, WBC, and Ring Magazine titles in the super lightweight category, and the WBC title at 147 pounds, has recently embraced the role of a boxing promoter.

A Full Circle Journey

The first event under Garcia’s promotional belt took place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. It was a night where Garcia watched Dylan Price defeat Gilberto Mendoza in the main event. The event marked a partnership between Garcia’s DSG Promotions and Joe Frazier Promotions. Now in his mid-30s, Garcia is following his long-standing desire to become a businessman within the sport, seeing promotion as a natural fit for his ambitions.

Having made his boxing debut in the Atlantic City area in 2007, Garcia feels a sense of full circle in launching his promotional career in the same region.

Expanding His Horizon

Garcia has set his sights on expanding his promotional endeavors to other states with significant Spanish and Puerto Rican populations, such as Philadelphia, Florida, and Connecticut. His decision to promote this particular card came after he was satisfied with the matchups, confident that fans would relish the fights.

Highlighting Promising Fighters

Garcia spotlighted several fighters on the card, including the undefeated Dylan Price, Miguel Roman, Joey Dawejko, among others. Garcia, with his sharp eye for talent, noted their hunger and potential to deliver an exciting night of boxing.