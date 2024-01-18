From the Pitch to the Podium: Shaun Hope Appointed as Principal of Bishop Auckland College Group

Former professional footballer and renowned educational leader, Shaun Hope, has been announced as the new Principal and CEO of the esteemed Bishop Auckland College Group, marking a new era of leadership for the institution.

From Professional Football to Educational Leadership

Hope's journey to the helm of the Bishop Auckland College Group is as unique as it is inspiring. Before embarking on his educational career, he shined on the football field, playing for Coventry City and facing off against significant names in the sport such as Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe. His leadership skills were evident even then, as he captained the Bishop Auckland FC in the Northern Premier League.

However, Hope's interests were not confined to the football pitch. Academically, he excelled, earning top grades in PE, a Distinction in Sport from Henley College, and a Sports Science Degree from Teesside University. His academic and athletic prowess paved the way for his transition into the educational sector, a move that would see him impact countless lives.

A Track Record of Exceptional Leadership

Over the last 16 years, Hope has held various leadership roles at the Hartlepool College of Further Education, including head of sports development, head of school, teaching, learning, and student recruitment. His tenure was marked by significant achievements, including playing a pivotal role during an Ofsted inspection that resulted in the college's apprenticeship provision receiving an outstanding grade.

Beyond his work in education, Hope's influence extends to the community through his chairmanship of The PFC Trust, a charity established by EuroMillions winners. His expertise as a performance coach is sought after by clients, including World Champion boxer Savannah Marshall.

Inheriting a Legacy and Looking Forward

Hope takes over from Natalie Davison-Terranova, who has moved on to Barking and Dagenham College in London after a 15-year tenure at Bishop Auckland College. In expressing his honor at being appointed and his anticipation to contribute to the college's success, Hope acknowledged the transformational changes brought about by the college in recent years.

Patrick Lonergan, Chair of the College Corporation, welcomed Hope's appointment, stating it came at a time when the institution was ready to surge forward. With Hope's impressive track record and passion for education and community service, the future of Bishop Auckland College Group appears to be in capable hands.