en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy’s Candid Conversation with Gary Neville

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy’s Candid Conversation with Gary Neville

In a riveting exchange on Gary Neville’s Stick To Football podcast, football expert and former Manchester United player Gary Neville and golf maestro Rory McIlroy delved into the current scenario at Manchester United. The conversation took a light-hearted turn as Neville jokingly suggested that McIlroy, an avid Manchester United supporter, should consider buying the club. The jest underscored the duo’s shared disappointment with the club’s direction since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and the ensuing ownership under the Glazers.

Fanning Flames of Fan Discontent

The duo’s critique of the Glazers’ ownership comes amidst rising fan disillusionment. The club’s trajectory, they contend, has been marred by a toxic culture that won’t dissipate until the current owners exit. McIlroy’s candid comments echo the frustrations of many Manchester United fans, further highlighting the deep-rooted issues plaguing one of the world’s most celebrated football clubs.

A Friendship Forged in Sports

Shifting the conversation from the football pitch to the golf course, McIlroy spoke endearingly of his close bond with fellow golfer Shane Lowry. Their friendship, both on and off the golf course, stands as a testament to the camaraderie that sports can foster. McIlroy’s admiration for Lowry was reciprocated by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who joined the discussion to praise Lowry’s golfing skills, particularly his short game, and hailed him as one of the greats.

Intersecting Worlds of Football and Golf

The conversation also traversed McIlroy’s stance on the breakaway league in LIV Golf and his views on Jon Rahm joining the organization. Furthermore, McIlroy shared his nostalgia for his footballing heroes, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. The discussion culminated in a humorous golf chipping challenge, underscoring the intersection of sports and personal camaraderie, a theme that pervaded the conversation.

0
Golf Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

By Salman Khan

The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent

By Salman Khan

ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Reconsiders Stance on LIV Golf Series

By Salman Khan

Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024 ...
@Golf · 3 hours
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024 ...
heart comment 0
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf

By Salman Khan

2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois

By Salman Khan

Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Intissar Rich: From Tangiers to Triumph – A Journey Fueled by Ambition

By Salman Khan

Intissar Rich: From Tangiers to Triumph - A Journey Fueled by Ambition
Latest Headlines
World News
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
17 seconds
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
1 min
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
1 min
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
2 mins
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
3 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
3 mins
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app