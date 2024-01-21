From Tennis Prodigy to Medical Pioneer: The Journey of Aurore Ughetto

In the grand corridors of Montpellier University Hospital, a former French tennis champion now strides with a different purpose. Aurore Ughetto, once a promising tennis prodigy, has traded her tennis racket for a stethoscope and a career in medicine. Now, at 34, she is the clinical head of intensive care anesthesia and is making waves in her field.

From the Court to the Clinic

In 2003, at the tender age of 14, Ughetto was a rising star in French tennis. She had even defeated Alizé Cornet at Roland-Garros, marking her as a force to be reckoned with. However, she consciously chose to step away from the sport, influenced by her upbringing which always emphasized education. She approached her medical exams with the same determination she brought to a tennis match, resulting in a successful transition to the medical field. Today, she no longer follows tennis, focusing instead on her demanding role at the hospital and her two young children.

A Pioneering Spirit

In her role as the clinical head of intensive care anesthesia, Ughetto is part of a team that recently experienced the first implantation of the Carmat artificial heart. This significant advance for patients with heart failure is a testament to the pioneering spirit Ughetto brings to medicine. Her colleagues at the hospital recognize her exceptional intellectual capacity and dynamism, equating her work in intensive care anesthesia to the alertness and decision-making needed in a tennis match.

A Vision for the Future

Despite the demands of her work and being a mother to two young children, Ughetto maintains high standards for herself. Her sporting experience has contributed to her combative and determined spirit in her medical career. Ughetto's aspirations go beyond her current role; she dreams of becoming a University Professor of Hospital Practitioner, combining teaching, research, and clinical practice. A life that once revolved around tennis courts and matches now revolves around operating rooms and patients, highlighting a remarkable journey of transition and passion.