From Sushi to Pit Boards: Ex-F1 Chef Dave Freeman’s Culinary Journey

In the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1, Dave Freeman, an ex-chef of the sport, has cooked for the biggest names on the track for over two decades. His culinary journey, which began after a 13-year stint in the Army, took an exciting turn in the late 1990s when he joined a catering company that worked with the Williams Renault factory. This was a gateway to a year of scrumptious culinary adventures in Japan, bringing him face-to-face with the sport’s elites.

Leaning on the Art of Sushi

In the land of the rising sun, Freeman’s expertise in sushi, a delicacy relished by many, made him a favorite among the top drivers. Notable fans of his sushi included Juan Pablo Montoya, Jenson Button, and Rubens Barrichello. However, it was the seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, who showed a particular fondness for Freeman’s sushi. Schumacher’s appreciation for Freeman’s sushi transcended team boundaries, as the champion was not a part of Honda, the team Freeman catered for. The champion’s physio, Balbir Singh, was a regular face at Freeman’s setup, often collecting post-qualifying sushi for Schumacher.

An Unforgettable Plate of Sushi

One of the most amusing incidents Freeman recalls involves a special black Japanese plate used for Schumacher’s sushi. A mix-up led to the plate landing at the racer’s home, adding a pinch of humor to their professional association. Despite Schumacher’s unfortunate severe head injury in 2013 and his subsequent absence from the public eye, Freeman cherishes the cherished memories with the champion, including a photo Schumacher requested from him.

More Than Just a Chef

Freeman’s role in the world of F1 extended beyond the kitchen. He occasionally held pit boards for the teams, once even using it to propose to his wife during a race. His stories highlight the evolution of F1 catering, from makeshift setups to more professional and corporate-style environments. While his days in the fast lanes of F1 are behind him, Freeman now enjoys a quieter life as a golf course owner in Norfolk.