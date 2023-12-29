en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

From Sushi to Pit Boards: Ex-F1 Chef Dave Freeman’s Culinary Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:00 pm EST
From Sushi to Pit Boards: Ex-F1 Chef Dave Freeman’s Culinary Journey

In the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1, Dave Freeman, an ex-chef of the sport, has cooked for the biggest names on the track for over two decades. His culinary journey, which began after a 13-year stint in the Army, took an exciting turn in the late 1990s when he joined a catering company that worked with the Williams Renault factory. This was a gateway to a year of scrumptious culinary adventures in Japan, bringing him face-to-face with the sport’s elites.

Leaning on the Art of Sushi

In the land of the rising sun, Freeman’s expertise in sushi, a delicacy relished by many, made him a favorite among the top drivers. Notable fans of his sushi included Juan Pablo Montoya, Jenson Button, and Rubens Barrichello. However, it was the seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, who showed a particular fondness for Freeman’s sushi. Schumacher’s appreciation for Freeman’s sushi transcended team boundaries, as the champion was not a part of Honda, the team Freeman catered for. The champion’s physio, Balbir Singh, was a regular face at Freeman’s setup, often collecting post-qualifying sushi for Schumacher.

An Unforgettable Plate of Sushi

One of the most amusing incidents Freeman recalls involves a special black Japanese plate used for Schumacher’s sushi. A mix-up led to the plate landing at the racer’s home, adding a pinch of humor to their professional association. Despite Schumacher’s unfortunate severe head injury in 2013 and his subsequent absence from the public eye, Freeman cherishes the cherished memories with the champion, including a photo Schumacher requested from him.

More Than Just a Chef

Freeman’s role in the world of F1 extended beyond the kitchen. He occasionally held pit boards for the teams, once even using it to propose to his wife during a race. His stories highlight the evolution of F1 catering, from makeshift setups to more professional and corporate-style environments. While his days in the fast lanes of F1 are behind him, Freeman now enjoys a quieter life as a golf course owner in Norfolk.

0
Food Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN's WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

By Muhammad Jawad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversy Stirred Over Black Ant Garnished Cocktail in Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Rol ...
@Food · 1 hour
'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Rol ...
heart comment 0
UK’s Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste
Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai
Gandhi Family’s Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

By Rafia Tasleem

Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
Latest Headlines
World News
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
47 seconds
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
4 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
7 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
7 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
8 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
8 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
9 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
9 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
11 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
46 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
60 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app