Sports

From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent’s Role in Youth Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports

On the sidelines of youth sports games, a familiar scene often unfolds. Parents, brimming with well-meaning intentions, shout instructions to their children on the field, their voices creating an echoing cacophony. Their actions, while intended to guide, often end up overwhelming the young athletes, causing confusion and potentially extinguishing their passion for the sport.

Parental Enthusiasm or Sideline Coaching?

The heart of the matter is the fine line between supportive enthusiasm and sideline coaching. Parents, many of whom have a background in sports and a profound desire to see their children succeed, can sometimes cross this line, pitting their insights against the coach’s directives and adding unnecessary pressure to the already challenging environment of competitive sports.

From Sideline Coach to Supportive Parent

Having once been one of these sideline-coaching parents, I can share that the shift from trying to control the game to simply cheering positively was an enlightening one. A shift that, while challenging initially, proved to be more beneficial for my child’s sporting experience. Instead of shouting instructions, I began using phrases that were more encouraging, empowering, and in line with the coach’s strategy.

The Art of Positive Cheering

Positive cheering involves cheering for your child and their teammates in a way that supports rather than hinders their sports experience. It is about allowing them to solve problems independently during games, trusting that a good coach will provide constructive feedback when needed. The emphasis is on avoiding negative connotations and focusing more on the love of the game rather than the urgency to win.

As parents, our role should be to foster an environment that fuels our children’s passion for sports, not diminish it. So, let’s cheer with positivity, respect the boundaries set by the coaches, and help our children enjoy the game they love.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

