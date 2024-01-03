en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Olympics

From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes

Elite athletes, Dan O’Brien and Donavan Brazier, united by the narrative of Olympic setbacks and resilience, eye redemption. O’Brien, a decathlete, missed the 1992 Barcelona Olympics due to a pole vault mishap at the trials. His journey, however, led him to triumph, seizing gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and securing the title of ‘the world’s greatest athlete.’ Today, he extends his support to Brazier, a middle-distance runner, who faced a similar downfall.

From Triumph to Despair: Brazier’s Journey

Brazier, after an impressive run in the NCAA 800-meter records as a Texas A&M freshman and a world championship win in 2019, encountered a roadblock. A foot injury in 2021 led to a last-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic Trials, a stark contrast to his previous championship performance. This setback, while emotionally draining, did not douse Brazier’s aspiration for a comeback.

Turning Defeat into Motivation

Their interaction in Portland served as a testament to the power of resilience. O’Brien shared lessons from his past failures, while Brazier reflected on his own. This exchange underscored the theme of turning defeat into motivation for future success. Brazier, despite not rewatching his race, holds onto the hope of a possible turnaround, fuelled by O’Brien’s journey and his own Olympic dream.

Osaka’s Comeback Cut Short

In other sports news, Naomi Osaka expressed disappointment after her return to tennis at the Brisbane International was cut short by defending champion Karolina Pliskova. Despite not playing a tournament since September 2022 due to mental health concerns and having a baby daughter in July, Osaka considered being on the court a personal win. Pliskova won the match 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the second round. Osaka remains optimistic, stating her belief that with consistent training and effort, she’ll eventually reach her goals.

0
Olympics Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Olympics

See more
1 hour ago
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
In a revelation that sent shock waves through the global sporting community, Natalia Maliszewska, Poland’s most acclaimed short track speed skater, confessed to anti-doping rule violations that have resulted in a 14-month suspension by the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA). The suspension, which began in May 2023, stems from three separate incidents, marking a significant setback
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
7 hours ago
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
11 hours ago
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
4 hours ago
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024
5 hours ago
Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
6 hours ago
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Latest Headlines
World News
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
28 seconds
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
49 seconds
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
1 min
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
1 min
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
1 min
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
2 mins
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
2 mins
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
2 mins
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
2 mins
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
10 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
23 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app