en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist’s Review of Top Gear

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist’s Review of Top Gear

For many, cycling is a passion that starts at a young age. The allure of the open road, the thrill of speed, and the sense of freedom are all intoxicating. For the author of this narrative, that passion started at age 12 and transitioned from a decade of road racing to gravel riding, a journey that led to testing various pieces of cycling gear across mountainous terrains in Morocco, Czechia, Wales, and more.

Pearl Izumi’s Expedition Pro Shoes: Comfort Meets Affordability

Pearl Izumi’s Expedition Pro Shoes are a standout among the gear reviewed. The author lauds them for their comfort and support, despite being more affordable than other high-end options. These shoes have proven their mettle, providing a firm grip on rugged terrains and comfort for long rides.

Rapha Insulated Jacket: Warmth and Packability in One

The Rapha insulated jacket is noted for its warmth, packability, and cycling-specific cut. The jacket has proven to be a reliable companion in cold, windy weather, providing much-needed warmth without compromising on mobility.

Castelli Shorts: Comfort and Practicality Combined

Castelli shorts are another gear that has received commendation. Known for their comfort and useful pockets, these shorts have shown their worth in long-distance gravel rides. The author’s experience underlines the importance of comfort in cycling gear, especially in demanding terrains.

MTB Phone Mount: Protect Your Device on the Go

An MTB phone mount is highlighted as a must-have for gravel rides. It effectively protects the phone from bumps, making it a reliable accessory for cyclists.

Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel H Tires: Fast and Durable

Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel H tires are recognized for their fast rolling on both off-road and tarmac surfaces with impressive puncture protection. Their performance reaffirms Pirelli’s reputation for quality and durability.

The author concludes by reflecting on their evolving cycling journey, which now includes bikepacking adventures and participation in gravel championships. The passion for cycling that started at age 12 still burns bright, fueling the exploration of new terrains and the testing of new gear.

0
Cycling Sports Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review

By Salman Khan

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Champion Derrick Chavarria Set to Defend Title in New Year's Day Cycling Classic

By Salman Khan

Barney Brown Takes Top Spot in Chief's 'Single Cien' Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic

By Salman Khan

Kaya Cattouse Eyes Fifth Victory in New Year's Day Cycling Classic ...
@Belize · 7 hours
Kaya Cattouse Eyes Fifth Victory in New Year's Day Cycling Classic ...
heart comment 0
Jyven Gonzalez Dominates Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Cycling Classic

By Salman Khan

Jyven Gonzalez Dominates Chief's 'Single Cien' Boxing Day Cycling Classic
Tyeler Tejeda Aims for Repeat Victory in Krem’s New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

By Salman Khan

Tyeler Tejeda Aims for Repeat Victory in Krem's New Year's Day Cycling Classic
2023: A Year of Technological Revolution in the Cycling Industry

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Technological Revolution in the Cycling Industry
Pedaling Through Parkinson’s: How Intensive Exercise Could Be a Game Changer

By Salman Khan

Pedaling Through Parkinson's: How Intensive Exercise Could Be a Game Changer
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
29 seconds
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
41 seconds
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
43 seconds
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
50 seconds
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
1 min
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
3 mins
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
3 mins
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
3 mins
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
3 mins
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
29 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
45 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app