From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist’s Review of Top Gear

For many, cycling is a passion that starts at a young age. The allure of the open road, the thrill of speed, and the sense of freedom are all intoxicating. For the author of this narrative, that passion started at age 12 and transitioned from a decade of road racing to gravel riding, a journey that led to testing various pieces of cycling gear across mountainous terrains in Morocco, Czechia, Wales, and more.

Pearl Izumi’s Expedition Pro Shoes: Comfort Meets Affordability

Pearl Izumi’s Expedition Pro Shoes are a standout among the gear reviewed. The author lauds them for their comfort and support, despite being more affordable than other high-end options. These shoes have proven their mettle, providing a firm grip on rugged terrains and comfort for long rides.

Rapha Insulated Jacket: Warmth and Packability in One

The Rapha insulated jacket is noted for its warmth, packability, and cycling-specific cut. The jacket has proven to be a reliable companion in cold, windy weather, providing much-needed warmth without compromising on mobility.

Castelli Shorts: Comfort and Practicality Combined

Castelli shorts are another gear that has received commendation. Known for their comfort and useful pockets, these shorts have shown their worth in long-distance gravel rides. The author’s experience underlines the importance of comfort in cycling gear, especially in demanding terrains.

MTB Phone Mount: Protect Your Device on the Go

An MTB phone mount is highlighted as a must-have for gravel rides. It effectively protects the phone from bumps, making it a reliable accessory for cyclists.

Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel H Tires: Fast and Durable

Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel H tires are recognized for their fast rolling on both off-road and tarmac surfaces with impressive puncture protection. Their performance reaffirms Pirelli’s reputation for quality and durability.

The author concludes by reflecting on their evolving cycling journey, which now includes bikepacking adventures and participation in gravel championships. The passion for cycling that started at age 12 still burns bright, fueling the exploration of new terrains and the testing of new gear.