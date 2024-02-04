From Powerlifting Titan to National Hero: Oleksandr Bilokon Dies in Combat

Ukrainian powerlifting titan, Oleksandr Bilokon, hailed as one of the strongest individuals in his homeland, was killed in combat while serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The national record holder for truck pulling and a beacon in the 95-kilogram weight category, Bilokon has left an indelible mark on the world of powerlifting.

Legacy in Powerlifting

Bilokon’s prowess on the powerlifting stage was undisputed. His victories at world and European levels cemented his place in the annals of the sport. His distinctive feat of setting a Ukrainian record for moving a tractor trailer replete with people earned him the Master of Sports title in Bohatyr games. In 2020, he was named the strongest Ukrainian in the 95-kilogram weight category, a testament to his formidable strength.

From the Arena to the Battlefield

In March 2023, amid the escalating conflict in Ukraine, Bilokon transitioned from achieving athletic feats to defending his nation. His decision to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces was an emblem of his dedication to his country. His last act, as tragically reported by Ukraine’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation President Vadym Kisil on Feb. 3, was lifting the spirit of his entire nation.

A Loss Felt Across Borders

Bilokon’s demise has reverberated beyond the borders of Ukraine. His contribution to the sports world is a significant loss, made more poignant by the circumstances of his passing. His death has also shed light on the grim reality that more than 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The echoes of Bilokon's strength and courage will continue to resonate in the hearts of many, both in the sporting world and his nation.