From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon

From the humble beginnings of building an orphanage in Tanzania, Renee Blundon’s life took a dramatic turn, leading her to become a record-breaking free diver. A journey sparked by her teammates’ introduction to the sport, her transition from ocean swimming to snorkeling, scuba diving, underwater hockey, and ultimately free diving, is a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication.

International Training and National Record

Blundon’s commitment to free diving transcended geographical boundaries, leading her to train across the globe, including in Zanzibar, Tanzania, South Africa, and Egypt. The culmination of her rigorous training and indomitable spirit was breaking the U.S. national record in the Dynamic Apnea with Fins discipline. Achieving an astonishing 189-meter (620 feet) underwater swim on a single breath, she surpassed the previous record of 187 meters (613 feet).

Overcoming Setbacks

In the face of adversity, Blundon’s resilience shone through. A potential setback emerged when a 190-meter dive was disqualified for not adhering to the proper surface protocol. However, she remained unfazed and positive, breaking the record the following day, even under challenging weather conditions.

Future Prospects and Free Diving Promotion

Now, with her sights set on a career in the U.S. military, recent studies at the Defense Language Institute, and plans to study public relations in Baltimore, Blundon’s journey is far from over. Her passion for free diving continues unabated, and she harbors hopes of promoting the sport in the U.S. To this end, she organized the AIDA Official Dive Day Free Diving Competition at the College of Marin’s Miwok Aquatic Center, fostering a supportive and noncompetitive environment for free divers. The event aims to propel the sport’s popularity in the country, mirroring Blundon’s own dedication and love for free diving.