From Marketing to Softball: Brandice Cutspec's Return to Santiago Canyon College

Brandice Cutspec, a former marketing and design professional, has transitioned back to the world of softball, now leading Santiago Canyon College's (SCC) team as the head coach. Cutspec formerly served as an assistant coach and was part of the staff during SCC's state championship run in 2016. She replaces her mentor and former coach, Lisa Camarco, who retired after successfully establishing the program and leading the team to a championship.

Advertisment

A Return to Roots

Cutspec, who was an all-conference first baseman for the Hawks, left the sport in 2017 to pursue a career in marketing and design. However, the lack of fulfillment in her new career led her to seize an opportunity to become an announcer for SCC's softball games. This move marked her re-entry into the sport and eventually led to her appointment as the head coach.

Embracing the Challenge

Advertisment

As the head coach, Cutspec faces the challenging task of continuing the legacy and culture established by her predecessor, Camarco. Brandice Cutspec is fully aware of the pressure and is committed to mentoring and guiding the athletes who come through the program. She believes strongly in her ability to lead and nurture young athletes, drawing on her experiences as a player and a coach.

Looking Forward

With a renewed passion for the game and a commitment to her role, Cutspec has aspirations of growing in her position and teaching at the college level while continuing her coaching duties. Her journey serves as a reminder that sometimes, the path to fulfillment leads back to our roots and passions.