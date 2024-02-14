From Manchester United to Lille: Angel Gomes' Journey

It was an emotional farewell for Angel Gomes when he decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the 2019-2020 season. After spending his entire formation at the club and making his debut at just 16 years old, the decision to move on was not an easy one.

Leaving Home: A Difficult Decision

Gomes, who joined Manchester United's academy at the tender age of six, had grown up with the club. The decision to leave was a difficult one, but he felt it was necessary in order to seek more playing time and consistency. "I spent my whole formation at Manchester United, and it was a difficult decision to leave," Gomes said. "But I felt like it was the right time for me to seek a new project and challenge for my future."

A New Project: Joining LOSC

Gomes ultimately made the move to Lille, where he has found success. This season, he has made 30 appearances and contributed to goals, becoming an important player for the French club. Despite the challenges of adapting to a new league and culture, Gomes is content with the choice he made.

Looking Back: No Regrets

Looking back on his decision to leave Manchester United, Gomes has no regrets. "I have no regrets about leaving Manchester United," he said. "I wanted to play more, and I wanted to be consistent. I feel like I've been able to achieve that at Lille."

Despite his success in France, Gomes has not ruled out returning to Manchester United in the future. "Manchester United will always be a special club to me," he said. "I played as both a winger and a holding midfielder there, and I have a lot of fond memories. If the opportunity arises in the future, I would definitely consider it."

As Gomes continues to make a name for himself in French football, he remains grateful for the foundation that Manchester United provided him. "I will always be grateful to Manchester United for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop as a player," he said. "I will never forget my time at the club."

