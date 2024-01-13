en English
Football

From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans

In what can only be described as a testament to resilience and strategic prowess, the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, both finishing last in 2022, have executed a stunning reversal in the 2023 season. They’ve not only made the playoffs but have done so with double-digit wins, a feat that speaks volumes about their tenacity and ability to adapt.

The Browns’ Road to the Playoffs

Despite significant injuries, including key players like Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb on injured reserve, the Browns have managed to reach the playoffs. In a record-setting achievement, they’ve become the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to do so without their Week 1 starting quarterback, running back, left tackle, and right tackle. With Joe Flacco stepping up as quarterback and Amari Cooper delivering outstanding performances, the Browns have demonstrated that teamwork and adaptability are the cornerstones of their success.

The Texans’ Rise to the Top

The Texans, on the other hand, have capitalized on the trade that sent Watson to the Browns. They acquired promising rookie Will Anderson Jr., who has evolved into one of the top-performing edge rushers. Their first-place finish in the AFC South has secured them home advantage against the Browns in a Super Wild Card Weekend game, an opportunity they’re eager to exploit.

The Face-off: Strategy and Strengths

Their previous encounter in Week 16 saw the Browns secure a 36-22 victory, even without Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was out due to a concussion. The Browns’ strategy relies heavily on play action passing and leveraging Amari Cooper, whose stellar performance has set a single-game franchise record for receiving yards. The Texans, however, have defensive powerhouses in cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Steven Nelson. As they head into the postseason opener, the game promises a thrilling face-off between the leading passer, Texans’ rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Browns’ defense, which has given up the fewest passing yards per game this season.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

