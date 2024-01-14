en English
Society

From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave’s Journey to Change the Therapy Industry

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave’s Journey to Change the Therapy Industry

From the rough streets of Ladywood, where drugs and gang culture held sway, to providing therapy for the staff and players of Chelsea FC, Daniel Belgrave’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of determination and resilience. Born amidst negative influences, Belgrave chose a different path, using basketball as his escape and eventually playing professionally in Ireland, Germany, and the United States. However, he soon began to question the financial sustainability of a basketball career and turned his focus to a cause closer to his heart—helping young people.

Turning Point: From Basketball Court to Social Work

Belgrave initiated his journey into social work by volunteering as a youth worker and working in a children’s home. Recognizing the need for higher education to further his cause, he completed a degree in social welfare in Worcester and a master’s in psychotherapy at Keele University. As one of the few black students in his program, he noted the scarcity of black therapists and the consequent lack of representation for black individuals seeking therapy.

Belgrave Mind: Filling the Gap in Representation

Upon completing his studies, Belgrave established his own therapy company, Belgrave Mind, catering to a broad range of clients including schools, youth projects, councils, and NHS services. His unique approach and expertise quickly drew attention, leading to a role with Chelsea FC where he provides therapy for staff and players. His work has also caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur, demonstrating the rising demand for therapists who can relate to the experiences of black individuals.

Breaking Stigmas and Creating Change

Belgrave is acutely aware of the stigmatization therapy faces, particularly among minorities and men, and is determined to challenge this mindset. By choosing to be a change agent in an industry dominated by white professionals, he is not just filling a gap in representation—he is also challenging stereotypes and encouraging more black individuals to seek therapy. His journey from the basketball court to the therapy room is a powerful reminder that change is possible, regardless of where we come from.

Society Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

