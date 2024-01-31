From Lacrosse Field to Wall Street: Trio of Highland Park Alumni Set to Embark on Finance Careers

In a remarkable shift of trajectory, former Highland Park lacrosse team members, Emily Baird, Sloane Kipp, and Josie Gooch are trading their lacrosse sticks for financial portfolios. The trio, once part of a historic team geared to vie for the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League title in 2020, are preparing to step into Wall Street careers, following their impending graduation.

From Texas Turf to Ivy League

Despite originating from Texas, a state not typically recognized for its lacrosse prowess, Baird, Kipp, and Gooch secured collegiate scholarships, going on to become senior captains of their respective college teams. Their story serves as a testament to their work ethic and determination, attributes they believe will serve them well in the cutthroat world of finance.

College Careers and Future Aspirations

Baird, currently at Bucknell University, will conclude her collegiate journey with a degree in biomedical engineering, before embarking on her new career in investment banking. Kipp, from the University of Denver, completed her finance degree in a swift three years, and is currently enjoying an extra lacrosse season while pursuing her master's degree. Meanwhile, Gooch, a senior at the University of Michigan, will graduate with a business degree.

Remaining United Through Transitions

The trio's bond, forged on the lacrosse field, endured the test of college life and a pandemic-riddled sports season. They remained connected, sharing workout routines and meals during breaks, and are eagerly looking forward to their Wall Street reunion. As they gear up for their final lacrosse season, each harbors high hopes and aspirations, ready to transfer their competitive spirit from the sports field to the world of finance.