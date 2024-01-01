en English
Cricket

From Jharkhand Under-16s to IPL 2024: The Rise of Kumar Kushagra

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
In an unprecedented turn of events, 19-year-old Kumar Kushagra from Bokaro, Jharkhand, has been sold for a staggering INR 7.20 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction to the Delhi Capitals. The young cricketer, who started his professional journey at the tender age of 12 with the Jharkhand Under-16s, has since been marking his territory in the world of cricket, impressing all with his skills and dedication to the sport.

The Bidding War

On December 19, 2023, despite grappling with technical difficulties and incessant phone calls, Kushagra witnessed his life changing in real-time as he saw himself being intensely bid for by some of the major teams in IPL, namely Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and finally, Delhi Capitals. The immediate celebrations with his teammates were put on pause as he shared an emotional phone call with his mother, acknowledging the intense hard work that led to this moment and discussing the journey that lies ahead.

The Journey Thus Far

Kushagra’s cricketing journey has been marked by consistent hard work and dedication to the sport. His father played a crucial role in his development as a cricketer, training him using techniques gleaned from various cricket books, including Bob Woolmer’s ‘The Art and Science of Cricket’. This informal coaching has been instrumental in Kushagra’s growth as a cricketer, and his talents did not go unnoticed. His record-breaking double hundred against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy at just 17 years old and his position as the sixth-highest run-scorer at the Deodhar Trophy are testaments to his abilities.

The Road to IPL

Impressed by Kushagra’s commendable performances over the last two years, Sourav Ganguly, the team director of Delhi Capitals, personally invited him for trials. After successful trial matches in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, Kushagra received Ganguly’s approval, leading to his selection in the IPL auction. Kushagra’s journey from a member of the Jharkhand Under-16s to a prized player in the IPL speaks volumes of his potential and the promise of an exciting cricketing future.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

