en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston

In 1949, Anniston and the surrounding areas stood on the brink of a promising year. With 124 permits issued in 1948 for new dwellings, the evidence of growth and prosperity was palpable. The Director of the Anniston Committee of Industrial Development, C. M. Jesperson, reported that the city hosted 129 industrial plants. These plants collectively employed about 11,500 individuals across various sectors, including textiles, foundries, and woodworking. Despite a temporary lull in the textile industry, the collective payroll of these plants was around $25 million—a testament to the city’s robust industrial landscape.

Tom Henry Burton: A Loss to Alabama’s Cattle Industry

In the midst of this promising outlook, the city mourned the loss of Tom Henry Burton, a significant figure in the development of Jersey cattle in Alabama. His innovative contributions to the cattle industry left an indelible mark on Alabama’s agricultural landscape. Burton’s funeral services were announced, marking the end of an era and a significant loss for the state’s cattle industry.

Fast Forward to 1999: A Technological Leap

Fifty years later, in 1999, a 17-year-old Austin Maddox showcased the leap in technological advancement. Maddox, with his self-built computer, demonstrated the ability to control various functions of his 1987 Mercury Cougar via voice activation—heralding a new age of technological integration.

Victory for Michigan in Citrus Bowl Game

In sports, Michigan quarterback Tom Brady displayed an impressive comeback in the Citrus Bowl game. After overcoming two intercepted passes that had previously set up touchdowns for Arkansas, Brady led the team to a 45-31 victory—proving that determination and skill can turn the tide in any game.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nasdaq Triumphs in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Economic Dynamics

By Mazhar Abbas

Minister Eoe Advocates for Local Landowner Participation in Papua LNG Project

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AMICIS Holdings: Pioneering Industry Growth with Advanced Autodesk Solutions

By Muhammad Jawad

Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nation ...
@Business · 2 mins
Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nation ...
heart comment 0
South Korea’s Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency
Forecasting the REIT Sector: A Look Back at 2023 and Ahead to 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Forecasting the REIT Sector: A Look Back at 2023 and Ahead to 2024
Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue
Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
44 seconds
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
1 min
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
1 min
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
2 mins
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
2 mins
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
2 mins
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
2 mins
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
42 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app