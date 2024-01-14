en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski’s Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski’s Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior

Brandin Podziemski, a name that reverberates in the heart of the NBA, has a tale to tell. The 2021 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, Podziemski has traveled a path from high school courts to one of the world’s premier basketball stages, the Fiserv Forum, where he once toured as a sophomore. His story is both awe-inspiring and a testament to relentless dedication and hard work.

The Ascend to NBA Glory

After a season at Illinois, Podziemski made a transfer to Santa Clara where the breakout season unfolded. This led to his selection as the 19th pick by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA draft. Now a 20-year-old rookie, Podziemski finds himself sharing the court with his idols and learning from basketball legends such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul. The hoopster expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from these masters of the game and to play in the Warriors’ free-flowing, read-and-react style.

Fit, Grit and Game Understanding

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr praised Podziemski for his fit with the team’s style, understanding of the game, and defensive grit. His quick adaptability and seamless transition into the NBA have turned heads, with Podziemski making nine starts and averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Kerr’s commendation is a clear indication of Podziemski’s potential and his promising future in the NBA.

Goals and Aspirations

Brandin Podziemski is not just playing for the thrill of the game. He has ambitions – to contribute to the Warriors’ success, win a championship, participate in the all-star rookie game, and earn a spot on the first-team all-rookie. These goals reflect his spirit, his desire to excel, and his commitment to the sport. As he continues his journey, his reflections as a Golden State Warrior provide a captivating glimpse into the life of a young NBA star in the making.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
In a thrilling display of school basketball, the Walter Murray Marauders have clinched their second title at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT), marking their first championship victory since 1990. Delivering a stunning performance against the Holy Cross Crusaders, the Marauders seized a 73-65 victory, thereby etching their name in the annals of BRIT once
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
4 mins ago
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
4 mins ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
3 mins ago
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
3 mins ago
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
3 mins ago
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
25 seconds
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
2 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
2 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
2 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
2 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
3 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
3 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
3 mins
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
3 mins
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app