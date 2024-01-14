From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski’s Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior

Brandin Podziemski, a name that reverberates in the heart of the NBA, has a tale to tell. The 2021 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, Podziemski has traveled a path from high school courts to one of the world’s premier basketball stages, the Fiserv Forum, where he once toured as a sophomore. His story is both awe-inspiring and a testament to relentless dedication and hard work.

The Ascend to NBA Glory

After a season at Illinois, Podziemski made a transfer to Santa Clara where the breakout season unfolded. This led to his selection as the 19th pick by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA draft. Now a 20-year-old rookie, Podziemski finds himself sharing the court with his idols and learning from basketball legends such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul. The hoopster expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from these masters of the game and to play in the Warriors’ free-flowing, read-and-react style.

Fit, Grit and Game Understanding

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr praised Podziemski for his fit with the team’s style, understanding of the game, and defensive grit. His quick adaptability and seamless transition into the NBA have turned heads, with Podziemski making nine starts and averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Kerr’s commendation is a clear indication of Podziemski’s potential and his promising future in the NBA.

Goals and Aspirations

Brandin Podziemski is not just playing for the thrill of the game. He has ambitions – to contribute to the Warriors’ success, win a championship, participate in the all-star rookie game, and earn a spot on the first-team all-rookie. These goals reflect his spirit, his desire to excel, and his commitment to the sport. As he continues his journey, his reflections as a Golden State Warrior provide a captivating glimpse into the life of a young NBA star in the making.