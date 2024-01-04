From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter’s Transition into Law Enforcement

In a surprising turn of events, former Mountaineer football player, James Gmiter, has traded his sports gear for a badge, embarking on a journey into law enforcement. On Wednesday, Gmiter was officially sworn in as a deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia, marking a significant career shift.

Trading Football for Public Service

Despite having a remaining year of eligibility in college football, Gmiter made the decision to step away from the sport. Instead, he chose to honor a value deeply rooted in his family’s history – public service. His grandfather, father, and mother have all served in various public service roles, a legacy that Gmiter is proud to continue.

An Uphill Journey

Prior to his new role, Gmiter announced his departure from football in November 2022, expressing his intention to join the WVU Police Department. His commitment to public service led him to the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy. From this institution, Gmiter emerged as part of the first graduating class, equipped with the training to serve as a police officer or to further his studies in criminal justice.

A Dual Passion

Despite leaving football, Gmiter’s passion for sports remains undiminished. He is on the verge of completing his Master’s in Athletic Coaching, hinting at a possible return to the athletic field, albeit in a different capacity. His interest in coaching showcases his dedication to mentorship and his desire to influence the next generation of athletes positively.

Ultimately, Gmiter’s transition from the WVU Police to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department underscores his unwavering commitment to community service. It’s a testament to his pursuit of a career that extends beyond personal gain, striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.