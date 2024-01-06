en English
From Football Pitch to Plumbing: Andy Linighan’s Second Innings

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
From Football Pitch to Plumbing: Andy Linighan's Second Innings

There’s an adage that says, ‘The game of life starts where football ends,’ and former Arsenal player, Andy Linighan, epitomizes this. A hero of the 1992-93 FA Cup final, Linighan has successfully transitioned into a plumbing career after retiring from professional football in 2002. His journey is a poignant testament to the life that lies beyond the pitches and the tumultuous applause.

From Pitch to Pipes

The journey from the high-octane world of professional football to the practical realm of plumbing may seem unusual, but not for Linighan. He learned the trade as a teenage apprentice, long before his football career took off. Today, he runs Linighan Plumbing Service in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, a testament to his prowess in the field. His Twitter bio humorously reads, ‘average footballer, excellent plumber,’ a nod to his love and commitment to his new vocation.

The Goal That Sealed History

Linighan’s football journey is indelibly marked by his memorable goal in the 1992-93 FA Cup final replay. Playing against Sheffield Wednesday, Linighan, despite a broken nose, scored the winning goal that secured a 2-1 victory for Arsenal. This win made Arsenal the first English club to achieve the Cup Double. The night of his famous goal and the celebration that followed have etched themselves into the annals of football history.

Dispelling the Van Rumour

Despite rumours suggesting that Linighan advertised his ‘average footballer, excellent plumber’ motto on his van, Linighan set the record straight during an interaction with former teammate Ray Parlour and in a subsequent talkSPORT interview. His witty response to the rumor not only highlighted his sense of humor but also his humble approach to his dual careers.


author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

