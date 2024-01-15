From Football Field to Fighting Field: Tom Mayor's Battle with Undiagnosed Brain Tumour

Tom Mayor, a former semi-professional goalkeeper with Northampton Town F.C and the Leicester City Football Club Youth Academy, stands tall at a towering 6 feet 6 inches, his large hands lending him an uncanny advantage on the football field. But this unique physique, which he had long attributed to heredity, was actually the result of an undiagnosed brain tumour and a rare growth hormone disorder, acromegaly.
The Unseen Enemy
Acromegaly, often spurred by a tumour on the pituitary gland, was the unsought genesis of Mayor's physical attributes. It wasn't until 2014, when he started experiencing migraines, the illness was unmasked and the culprit tumour discovered. The diagnosis not only revealed the reason behind his unusual growth but also marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.
The Battle Within
Post his diagnosis, Mayor underwent surgery, stepping off the field and into the battlefield that was his body. The aftershocks of the tumour and acromegaly left him grappling with diabetes insipidus, a condition characterized by excessive thirst requiring medication. His life, once defined by goals and goalposts, was now punctuated by surgeries, medications, and an unceasing struggle with his health.
From Goalkeeper to Gamechanger
Now, ten years since his first surgery, Mayor is channeling his determination from the football field to a different game. The 34-year-old is undertaking a mammoth challenge to complete 10 kilometers of various physical activities—running, walking, swimming, and cycling—every day for 10 months. More than a test of endurance, this is his crusade to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.
Mayor's goal now lies beyond the football field. He is steadfast in his mission to spotlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of brain tumours. His story—a testament to human resilience—is a reminder to never underestimate the power of the human spirit, even when faced with the most formidable opponent.