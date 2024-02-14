From Football Field to Dance Floor: Jason Kelce's Post-Super Bowl antics with a Luchador Mask

As the confetti settled after Super Bowl LVIII, a peculiar sight caught the eye at an after-party in Las Vegas. Former NFL player Jason Kelce, known for his eccentricity and unabashed enthusiasm, was seen donning a luchador mask. But this was no ordinary mask; it was emblazoned with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo, and Kelce had found it on the dance floor.
A Not-So-Rinsed Luchador Mask
In what can only be described as a quintessentially Kelce moment, the former Philadelphia Eagles star joked about not rinsing off the mask before putting it on. "I think I might get pink eye," he quipped, raising laughter from those around him. The mask, a symbol of his brother Travis Kelce's Super Bowl-winning team, became Jason's unlikely party accessory that night.
Brotherly Love and Post-Super Bowl Revelry
Jason was in Las Vegas to support his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs after their victory. The night saw him partying with celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes, even making an appearance in the DJ booth at a popular Sin City nightclub. Despite the potential backlash from Eagles fans, Kelce was unapologetic about his joy for his brother's success.
The Masked Man's Next Move
As the night of revelry wound down, the question on everyone's lips was whether the mask would make it back to Philadelphia with Kelce. He kept the mask as his wife Kylie was not around to stop him, but its ultimate fate remains uncertain. Amidst the celebrations, Jason is now focusing on deciding if he will play in the next NFL season.
Wrestling references, pink eye jokes, and brotherly love - the story of Jason Kelce's post-Super Bowl festivities is a testament to the enduring power of family ties and the importance of embracing life's unpredictable moments. Whether it's on the football field or the dance floor, Kelce continues to prove that he's a player who knows how to leave a lasting impression.