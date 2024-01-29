From Flames to Fame: Firefighter Lee Phillips Joins Gladiators' Reboot as Assistant Referee

From the heart of London's fire stations to the vibrant sets of a vintage television gameshow, Lee Phillips's career trajectory is one that echoes an unconventional melody. Swapping his fire hose for a whistle, this firefighter turned fitness trainer has now added another feather to his cap as an assistant referee on the rebooted version of the 1990s television gameshow Gladiators, now aired on BBC One.

Living the Childhood Dream

Born and raised in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Phillips has had a stellar career as a firefighter, serving the London Fire Brigade for 23 years. The calling for a thrilling escapade on Gladiators, however, has been a childhood dream. A dream that he used to live vicariously, sitting in front of the television screen, watching the adrenaline-fueled battles unfold.

The Journey from Firefighter to Assistant Referee

Initially, Phillips's involvement with the show was confined to the backstage, where his expertise as a gold medal winner at the World Police and Firefighter Games was put to use. His role was to conduct fitness tests for the Gladiators, ensuring they were ready for the strenuous challenges ahead. However, his engagement with the show soon expanded as opportunities unfolded, and he took on the exciting role of an assistant referee.

The Gladiators' Arena: A New Challenge

Joining forces with Sonia Mkoloma, a renowned coach with the England women's netball team, and Mark Clattenburg, a former Premier League football match official, Phillips ventured into a new territory. His fond recollections of the original referee, John Anderson, who is now in his 90s and unable to return to the show, served as an inspiration. He got to know the new Gladiators, including the intimidating presence of Viper, a man of few words but immense strength. Amidst the hustle-bustle of the show's preparation, Phillips also got the chance to step into the shoes of a contender during show rehearsals, participating in an eliminator challenge, thus fulfilling a childhood dream.