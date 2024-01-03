en English
Sports

From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University

In a stunning turn of events, Mississippi College clawed back from a significant deficit to defeat Lee University’s Flames in a thrilling basketball match. The Flames, despite a strong start and a 12-point lead at halftime, succumbed to a 76-70 defeat, marking a significant shift in the narrative of the game.

Flames Flicker and Fade

Lee University’s Flames began the game on a high note, with Tim Vaughn hitting consecutive three-pointers and establishing a robust defense that kept Mississippi College scoreless for a considerable period. However, the Flames’ flame began to flicker in the second half. Their shooting performance took a nosedive, with only 1 successful shot out of 10 from the three-point range and a mere 9 out of 27 from the field.

Mississippi College’s Stellar Comeback

Mississippi College seized the opportunity presented by the Flames’ slump. They mounted an 11-0 scoring run in the last five minutes of the game, turning the tide in their favor. Rashad Bolden, a key player for Mississippi College, contributed a personal best of 35 points to the game, playing a crucial role in this remarkable comeback.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, four players from Lee University managed to score in double figures, with Beyuan Hendricks leading the pack at 17 points. As they gear up to face Delta State in their upcoming game in Cleveland, Mississippi, the Flames will need to reflect on this defeat and strategize to prevent a repeat performance.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

