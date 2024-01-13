en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart’s Former Home

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart’s Former Home

When Katherine Greany and her family stepped foot in Marcus Smart’s dream home nestled in the heart of Boston’s suburbs, they were not just taking a tour around a house. Instead, they were stepping into a narrative of love, dreams, and change, intertwined with the story of a basketball player they admired. As ardent fans of Marcus Smart, a former player for the Boston Celtics, the Greanys found themselves buying a piece of his history, his former home, a luxurious dwelling that had undergone two rounds of renovations and was now waiting for a new chapter with its $7.1 million price tag.

A Chance Encounter and A Beautiful Home

The story of the Greanys and Marcus Smart is one of chance, a serendipitous meeting at a fundraising event for the Young Game Changer Foundation. It was here that Kathy Greany met Smart, initiating a connection that would later lead them to his home. A private bowling session with Smart provided the backdrop for Kathy to learn about Smart’s trade, a revelation that brought about a change in his plans and inadvertently opened a door for the Greany family.

The Home That Witnessed Love and Dreams

Marcus Smart and his wife Maisa had bought their dream home back in 2021 for $5.55 million. It was more than just a house for them. It was a space where they envisioned their dreams and watched them come to life. It was here that Smart proposed to Maisa in December 2022, embedding the house with memories of love and joy. However, the house, which bore witness to their love story, had to be left behind when Smart was traded by the Celtics after a loss in the East Finals to the Miami Heat.

From Fans to Homeowners

The conversation with Maisa about the house stirred a curiosity in the Greany family. The visit to the house turned this curiosity into admiration. The Greanys fell in love with the property, viewing it as more than just a house, but a testament to the life of a player they revered. The decision to purchase it seemed almost inevitable. As they walked around the house, they were not just exploring rooms, but traversing the story of Marcus Smart, a story they were now becoming a part of.

Today, as the Greany family settles into their new home, they are not just moving into a house. They are stepping into the echoes of a dream, a love story, and a testament to change, all wrapped up within the walls of a house that once belonged to Marcus Smart. The house, much like the story of Smart and the Greanys, is ready for its next chapter, ready to house new dreams, hopes, and memories.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
30 seconds ago
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
In a thrilling series of high school and college sports matches, numerous teams emerged triumphant. Notably, the Cabrillo College men’s basketball team, standing eighth in the state, outshone twelfth-ranked San Jose City with a victory of 73-67. The game’s stars were Clarence Martin and Solomon Tucker, contributing 18 and 17 points respectively. Despite their initial
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
3 mins ago
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
3 mins ago
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
1 min ago
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
2 mins ago
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
2 mins ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Latest Headlines
World News
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
26 seconds
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
30 seconds
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
1 min
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
2 mins
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
2 mins
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
2 mins
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
2 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
3 mins
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
3 mins
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app