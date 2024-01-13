From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart’s Former Home

When Katherine Greany and her family stepped foot in Marcus Smart’s dream home nestled in the heart of Boston’s suburbs, they were not just taking a tour around a house. Instead, they were stepping into a narrative of love, dreams, and change, intertwined with the story of a basketball player they admired. As ardent fans of Marcus Smart, a former player for the Boston Celtics, the Greanys found themselves buying a piece of his history, his former home, a luxurious dwelling that had undergone two rounds of renovations and was now waiting for a new chapter with its $7.1 million price tag.

A Chance Encounter and A Beautiful Home

The story of the Greanys and Marcus Smart is one of chance, a serendipitous meeting at a fundraising event for the Young Game Changer Foundation. It was here that Kathy Greany met Smart, initiating a connection that would later lead them to his home. A private bowling session with Smart provided the backdrop for Kathy to learn about Smart’s trade, a revelation that brought about a change in his plans and inadvertently opened a door for the Greany family.

The Home That Witnessed Love and Dreams

Marcus Smart and his wife Maisa had bought their dream home back in 2021 for $5.55 million. It was more than just a house for them. It was a space where they envisioned their dreams and watched them come to life. It was here that Smart proposed to Maisa in December 2022, embedding the house with memories of love and joy. However, the house, which bore witness to their love story, had to be left behind when Smart was traded by the Celtics after a loss in the East Finals to the Miami Heat.

From Fans to Homeowners

The conversation with Maisa about the house stirred a curiosity in the Greany family. The visit to the house turned this curiosity into admiration. The Greanys fell in love with the property, viewing it as more than just a house, but a testament to the life of a player they revered. The decision to purchase it seemed almost inevitable. As they walked around the house, they were not just exploring rooms, but traversing the story of Marcus Smart, a story they were now becoming a part of.

Today, as the Greany family settles into their new home, they are not just moving into a house. They are stepping into the echoes of a dream, a love story, and a testament to change, all wrapped up within the walls of a house that once belonged to Marcus Smart. The house, much like the story of Smart and the Greanys, is ready for its next chapter, ready to house new dreams, hopes, and memories.