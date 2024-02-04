From College Standout to Super Bowl: Colton McKivitz's Journey with the San Francisco 49ers

Colton McKivitz, a native of West Virginia and a former standout at West Virginia University (WVU), is poised on the precipice of a career-defining moment. A fifth-round NFL draft pick, McKivitz is now preparing for the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII, donning the iconic red and gold of the San Francisco 49ers. Drafted by the 49ers in 2020, he showcased his prowess on the field, playing 14 games in his rookie season and earning the starting spot three times.

Bouncing Back with Resilience

Despite a setback in 2021 when he was waived after the preseason, McKivitz's tenacity saw him rise from the practice squad to the active roster. His determination and skill were soon rewarded. McKivitz solidified his role on the team, starting every game as the right tackle during the 2022 season. His contribution was instrumental in the 49ers' journey to becoming NFC champions.

Transition from College to NFL

Mckivitz also shed light on his transition from college to the NFL. He noted the difference in the pace of the game and playing style. The NFL, he said, was a 'different animal' compared to college football, but it's a challenge he has embraced.

Preparing for the Super Bowl

As the 49ers gear up for the Super Bowl, McKivitz expressed his admiration for the Kansas City defense, their upcoming opponents. He delegated the handling of Super Bowl ticket requests to his family, allowing him to concentrate on the big game. Acknowledging the impactful mentorship from teammate Trent Williams and the skill of running back Christian McCaffery, McKivitz is prepared for the challenge that lies ahead.

McKivitz also reflected on his college days playing against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Speaking highly of Purdy's competitive nature and humble demeanor, he noted how these qualities have contributed to Purdy's rise from a late-round pick to a Super Bowl starter with the 49ers.

As the San Francisco 49ers march towards their quest for a sixth Super Bowl title, Colton McKivitz stands tall, ready to leave his mark on the grandest stage of them all.