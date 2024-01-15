en English
Cricket

From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket

In a move reminiscent of historical cricketing conflicts, India’s Rohit Sharma experienced palpable frustration with teammate Shubman Gill during the Mohali T20I against Afghanistan. Sharma, returning to T20I cricket after a 14-month hiatus, was run out on a zero following a disastrous mix-up with Gill. The Afghan players, alert and ready, capitalized on the situation, shortening Sharma’s stay at the crease.

Cricket – A Battlefield Beyond the Pitch

The incident brings to mind a lineage of teammate clashes that have tainted the gentleman’s game. One of the most controversial episodes occurred during the Ashes series in Australia, where Douglas Jardine’s Bodyline strategy sparked dissent within his ranks. Gubby Allen and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, in particular, were strong dissenters of this contentious tactic.

Historical Clashes and Egos

Further back in time, the 1936 tour of England by India was marred by the feud between the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram (Vizzy) and Lala Amarnath. Vizzy’s manipulative tactics and insecurities culminated in Amarnath being sent back home, without playing a single Test match. Such incidents highlight the extent to which personal egos can overshadow the spirit of the game.

Temperament and Strategy: A Double-Edged Sword

Not all conflicts, however, have been detrimental to the team’s fortunes. During England’s tour of New Zealand in 1977-78, Ian Botham’s deliberate run-out of Geoff Boycott led to a match victory. Botham’s strategic move, born out of a run-in with Boycott, illustrates how personal animosities can sometimes be leveraged for the team’s benefit.

On a darker note, the West Indies tour of India in 1958-59 witnessed a disturbing altercation between Gerry Alexander and Roy Gilchrist. Gilchrist, known for his temperamental issues, was dismissed from the tour, resulting in a blemish on the West Indies cricket history.

The article concludes with a brief mention of the acrimony between Kim Hughes and Rodney Hogg in 1983-84. While the details of this incident remain shrouded, it serves as a reminder of the personal grudges that often lurk beneath the camaraderie of cricket.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

