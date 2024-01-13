en English
Ireland

From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton’s Rising Star in College Basketball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
From the heart of Belfast, Ireland to the bustling city of Charleston, South Carolina, 21-year-old CJ Fulton is carving out an impressive career in USA college basketball. The young guard, currently sporting the colors of the College of Charleston Cougars, carries with him a rich heritage of Irish basketball, and a personal history in the sport that’s as intriguing as it is inspiring.

Fulton’s Irish Legacy

As the son of Adrian Fulton, one of Ireland’s legendary basketball players, CJ Fulton was seemingly born to dribble and shoot. His talent was evident from an early age, manifesting itself in a remarkable feat when he scored 15 three-pointers in an All-Ireland U16 final. His prowess didn’t end there. Fulton went on to win nine All-Irelands with St. Malachy’s College, Belfast, and represented his home country in underage European championships, cementing his status as a rising star in the Irish basketball scene.

From Lafayette to Charleston

Fulton’s basketball journey took him across the Atlantic in 2021 when he joined Lafayette for his NCAA debut. However, his association with Lafayette turned out to be a brief stopover as he later transferred to the College of Charleston Cougars. Here, his talent has continued to shine, his gameplay sparkling with the same fervor that made him a sensation back home.

Support From Home

During a recent game against Elon, a slice of Belfast found its way to Charleston in the form of Fulton’s friends from St. Malachy’s College. Dressed in school jerseys and armed with fervent enthusiasm, they chanted for Fulton and even made a memorable appearance at the post-game press conference. Their support seemed to invigorate the Cougars who claimed victory with a score of 80-62. Fulton added to the win by contributing six points. The show of solidarity was a poignant reminder for Fulton of his roots and the enduring bond he shares with his friends back home.

As CJ Fulton continues to make strides in the USA college basketball scene, he remains a beacon of Irish basketball, carrying the legacy of his father and his country with every shot he takes. His story is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and a supportive community, regardless of where in the world they may be.

Ireland Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

