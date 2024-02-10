From Baseball Diamond to Football Field: Luke Coll's Inspiring Journey

The day after Thanksgiving, Luke Coll, a freshman pitcher for Appalachian State's baseball team, found himself in the national spotlight. While visiting his family in Michigan during the break, Coll was unexpectedly featured on ESPN's College GameDay, presented by State Farm.
A Chance of a Lifetime
Coll was randomly selected from the crowd to attempt a field goal kick, with the promise of a $100,000 check if he succeeded. The excitement was palpable as Coll, clad in his Appalachian State jersey, trotted onto the field. The pressure mounted as the cameras rolled and Lee Corso, one of the show's hosts, offered words of encouragement.
With the eyes of the nation on him, Coll approached the ball and took aim. The kick sailed through the air, but ultimately fell short of the goalpost. Despite the missed opportunity, Coll's appearance on College GameDay became the talk of the town back at Appalachian State.
From the Mound to the Gridiron
"We were all gathered around the TV, cheering Luke on," said Kermit Smith, Coll's baseball coach. "Even though he didn't make the kick, we were proud of him for having the courage to step up and give it a shot."
Coll's fearlessness on the field caught the attention of Appalachian State's football coaches, who invited him to join the team as a walk-on kicker. "Luke has a strong leg and a competitive spirit," said head football coach Shawn Clark. "We're excited to see what he can do on the gridiron."
A New Chapter Begins
For Coll, the opportunity to play football for Appalachian State is a dream come true. "I've always loved football, and to have the chance to play at the college level is incredible," he said. "I'm grateful to ESPN and College GameDay for giving me this opportunity."
Coll's journey from the baseball diamond to the football field serves as a reminder that opportunities can arise when we least expect them. With his strong leg and unyielding determination, Coll is poised to make an impact on the gridiron and inspire others to seize their own chances when they come knocking.
As Coll prepares for his first season with the Appalachian State football team, his missed field goal attempt on College GameDay remains a testament to his resilience and willingness to take risks. While the $100,000 check may have eluded him, Coll's newfound opportunity on the football field is a prize worth far more than money.