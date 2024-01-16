From Ashes to Ice: Niagara-Wheatfield Boys Hockey Team's Undefeated Surge

As the chill of winter settles in, the Niagara-Wheatfield boys hockey team is heating up the ice, incinerating the bitter memory of last season's defeat in the Section VI Division II title game. The Falcons, who once tasted the bitter sting of loss at KeyBank Center against Starpoint, have emerged from the ashes, soaring to an unbeaten 12-0 record in the current 2023-24 season. Their tenacity has propelled them to the illustrious No. 6 rank in the state Division II rankings, as per the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Team Highlights and Standout Players

The Falcons' phoenix-like resurgence has been stitched together by the exceptional performances of several players. Senior Easton Larrabee has etched his name into the hall of fame, tying for the section lead in points. Adding to the offensive arsenal are senior Robert Wegrzyn, junior Adam Perry, and junior Carson Kaluzny, who are all nestled comfortably in the section's top eight for points. The Falcons, with an average of 7.3 goals per game, have proved to be a formidable force, leaving their opponents trailing in their wake.

Defensive Strength and Formidable Goalkeepers

Yet, the Falcons are not just an offensive powerhouse. Their defensive prowess has been equally commendable, surrendering just 2.1 goals per game. Adding to the impenetrable defense is the dynamic goalkeeping duo of senior Jacob Amrhein and junior Nolan Hailey. Together, they have thwarted opponent strikes with a staggering 234 saves. This combination of offensive and defensive might has rendered the Falcons a daunting adversary.

Looking Ahead: The Quest for the Title

The last time the Niagara-Wheatfield boys hockey team tasted the sweet nectar of a state championship was in 2018. This season, borne on the wings of their current momentum, the Falcons are poised to not just replicate, but surpass that success. The next hurdle on their path to glory is a clash against Kenmore East. As they gear up for this challenge, their eyes remain steadfastly fixed on the ultimate prize: the Division II title and a state championship.