Education

Freshmen Players at Lincoln-Way West High School Break Barriers in Varsity Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
In the fiercely competitive world of Chicago area high school basketball, the freshmen players at Lincoln-Way West High School are proving that age is just a number. Despite facing off against older and more seasoned opponents, these young athletes have shown significant progress and resilience in their transition from junior high to varsity level competition.

Young Stars Rising

Among the rising stars are McCracken and her teammate Mackenzie Roesner. Initially nervous, McCracken has managed to overcome her fears and improve her performance on the court. Likewise, Roesner has made impressive strides in her game play and adaptability. Their coach, Ryan White, recognized their potential early on, giving them the opportunity to prove themselves during the summer season. Their commendable performances led to their contributions in varsity matches in the fall.

Learning from the Losses

Even during the team’s loss to Lyons in a holiday tournament game, the freshmen’s defensive plays were instrumental in nearly turning the game around. Senior guard Peyton Madl and junior forward Caroline Smith have been supportive of the newcomers, acknowledging the challenge of adapting to the varsity pace but praising their efforts and growth.

Preparing for Leadership

Despite their initial jitters, Roesner and McCracken are not only focused on improving their game but are also aware of the leadership roles they are preparing to take on in the future. Beyond their individual performances, they find joy in the camaraderie and the experience of playing with the older teammates. As they continue to mature in their game, they are set to become the future torchbearers of Lincoln-Way West High School’s basketball legacy.

Education Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

