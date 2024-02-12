Freshmen Phenoms Fuel Delbarton's State Wrestling Title Victory

Freshmen Phenoms Propel Delbarton to State Wrestling Title in New Jersey

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Delbarton claimed the state title in the New Jersey Dual Match Wrestling Championships by defeating St. Joseph 30-22 on February 12, 2024. The victory marked Delbarton's first state championship since 2020 and solidified their position as the No. 1 team in the state.

The Green Wave's Savvy Freshmen

The Green Wave's freshman class played a crucial role in securing the victory, with standout performances from wrestlers like Gabe Logan and Alessio Perentin. These young athletes demonstrated an impressive level of skill and composure, quickly becoming key contributors to the team's success.

Coach Bryan Stoll, a St. Joe's alum, emphasized the determination and hard work of the team, especially after previous disappointments. "Our freshmen really stepped up this season," he said. "They've shown incredible resilience and dedication, and they deserve every bit of this victory."

Revenge and Redemption

Delbarton's triumph over St. Joseph was particularly sweet, as the team avenged an upset loss from the previous championship. The Green Wave's relentless pursuit of redemption paid off, as they outperformed their rivals in the Non-Public A final.

Key performances included wins by freshmen Jayden James and Trevor Jones, who demonstrated their prowess on the mat and contributed to the team's overall success. With their first state title since 2020, Delbarton has firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in New Jersey high school wrestling.

A Promising Future

As the dual-match season comes to an end, Delbarton's impressive freshman class looks poised to continue their dominance in the years to come. With their sights set on defending their state title, these young wrestlers will undoubtedly be ones to watch as they develop and grow.

In the broader context of the New Jersey dual match wrestling championships, this year's tournament saw unexpected results and the emergence of new players on the statewide scene. Teams are now preparing for districts, eager to build on their successes and learn from their challenges.

As Delbarton celebrates its hard-earned victory, the Green Wave's freshmen phenoms can take pride in their accomplishments and look forward to the promising future that lies ahead.