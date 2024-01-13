en English
Sports

Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational

In a thrilling display of speed and endurance, University of Arkansas freshman, Shawnti Jackson, shattered records at the Randal Tyson Center during the Arkansas Invitational. Jackson’s stellar performance saw her clinch victory in the 400-meter race, clocking a personal best time of 52.10 seconds. This feat not only marked a new Arkansas Invitational record but also surpassed her previous indoor and outdoor records.

Impressive Debut Strikes Global Attention

The freshman sprinter’s victory positioned her as a 2024 world leader at both senior and junior levels, further establishing her prominence in the track and field domain. Her performance also elevated her to the top 10 on the World all-time U20 list and the top 9 on the US all-time U20 list. Jackson, who holds the national high school record in the 100 with a time of 10.89, expressed satisfaction with her stellar performance. Adding to her remarkable debut, she anchored the winning 1,600 relay team, demonstrating her versatile track and field talent.

Coach and Teammates Laud Jackson’s Performance

Coach Chris Johnson lauded Jackson for her talent and expressed eagerness about managing her season progression. The coach’s sentiments were mirrored by Jackson’s teammate, Kaylyn Brown, who finished second in the 400 meters with a personal best. Other remarkable performances included NCAA high jump champion and senior transfer, Romaine Beckford, who cleared 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches, narrowly outperforming junior Kason O’Riley. Beckford, a representative for Jamaica in the World Championships, impressed on a shortened approach and aims to improve with a full approach.

Noteworthy Performances By Other Athletes

Further adding to the excitement of the Arkansas Invitational was redshirt sophomore, Reuben Reina Jr., who joined his father as a sub-4-minute miler, placing as the top collegiate finisher in the mile. Arkansas sophomore, Sanu Jallow, also made headlines by winning the 600 with the third-best all-time collegiate time. The invitational saw a sweep of the top three spots in the 200 by Arkansas athletes and wins in the pole vault and 3,000 meters by athletes from the state, wrapping up a successful event.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

