Freshman Hannah Hidalgo Shines in NCAA Women's Basketball with 74 Steals

In the thrilling arena of NCAA women's basketball, a fresh talent has emerged, setting the court aflame with her defensive prowess. Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo is leading the nation with an impressive 74 steals in just 13 games this season. Displaying an uncanny knack for ball interception, Hidalgo's game-changing defensive play has drawn both awe and admiration from fans and players alike.

Advertisment

Mastering the Art of Stealing

Born with a passion for basketball, Hidalgo honed her skills from an early age by playing against boys. Her love for the process of stealing the ball, a challenging yet rewarding aspect of the game, became her defining trait. The result is a player whose anticipation and quick hands often intimidate opponents, putting a spotlight on the crucial role of defensive skills in basketball.

Recognizing Talent, Respecting the Game

Advertisment

Notre Dame's coach Niele Ivey recognizes the impact of Hidalgo's defensive play on the team's overall performance. Ivey, appreciative of Hidalgo's ability to change the course of a game with a timely steal, is just one of many voices commending the freshman's talent. However, Hidalgo is not alone in her defensive skills. East Carolina guard Danae McNeal, the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year with 97 steals, and Chastadie Barrs, the NCAA's career and single-season leader in steals, also exemplify the defensive prowess that can shape a game.

A Resurgence of Defensive Stars

Among other notable players, Elisa Mevius of Siena, recognized for a memorable beyond-half-court shot, is also commended for her defensive ability. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who was the NCAA's career steals leader, similarly underlines the importance of defensive play. As Hidalgo and her peers continue to make their mark, the resurgence of defensive stars in NCAA women's basketball is a testament to the evolving dynamics of the game.