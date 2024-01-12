en English
Accidents

French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
On a chilling day in Wengen, Switzerland, the world of skiing held its breath as French champion Alexis Pinturault suffered a severe crash during a World Cup super-G race. The incident occurred when Pinturault, fresh off the joy of new parenthood, navigated the treacherous Silberhorn jump of the Lauberhorn course and lost control.

The Crash

Pinturault’s skis detached in mid-air, sending him tumbling down the mountain for approximately 50 meters. The horrifying sight of the overall World Cup champion and three-time Olympic medalist careening helplessly down the snow-clad slope was a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in this high-speed discipline. The race was immediately paused, and medics rushed to Pinturault’s aid. He was conscious but in apparent pain, and was swiftly airlifted to a local hospital.

The Context

Pinturault, who had recently shifted his focus from slalom to risker speed disciplines like super-G and downhill skiing, was no stranger to the perils of his sport. Just a day before the crash, he had achieved a career-best downhill result at Wengen. In the high-stakes world of super-G racing, injury rates according to the National Institutes of Health stand at 11.1 injuries per 1,000 runs. This crash, however, was a stark reminder of the lurking dangers.

The Personal Angle

Adding a poignant note to the incident was the fact that Pinturault and his wife Romane, who handles media relations for his team, had celebrated the birth of their first child, Olympe, just a week prior. The joy of new fatherhood was abruptly replaced by the harsh reality of the risks associated with his profession. The extent of Pinturault’s injuries remains unknown, and the world of skiing eagerly awaits updates on his condition.

Accidents France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

