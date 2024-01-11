en English
France

French Rookie Victor Wembanyama Achieves Second-Fastest Triple-Double in NBA History

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
French Rookie Victor Wembanyama Achieves Second-Fastest Triple-Double in NBA History

French rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, made history in the NBA by achieving his first professional triple-double in just 21 minutes and 2 seconds, marking it as the second-fastest triple-double in the shot clock era of basketball. The 7-foot-3 phenom scored 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game against the Detroit Pistons. Wembanyama’s performance not only shattered records but also fueled the San Antonio Spurs’ much-needed victory, ending their five-game losing streak and improving their season record to 6-30.

Second Fastest Triple-Double in NBA History

Wembanyama’s accomplishment is monumental in the NBA’s chronicles. The young center, at 20 years and six days old, became the second player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double in fewer than 22 minutes of action. The only person to have achieved this feat faster was Russell Westbrook, who managed a triple-double in 20 minutes back in 2014.

A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Spurs

The French rookie’s exceptional skills on the court have brought a glimmer of hope to the struggling Spurs. Despite their dismal season record, Wembanyama’s performance signals a powerful statement of intent for the team. His triple-double not only contributed to the Spurs’ 130-108 victory over the Pistons but also showcased his potential to be a game-changer for the team in the future.

Praise from the Top

Wembanyama’s talent has not gone unnoticed. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showered praise on Wembanyama’s game and potential after a recent match-up where the French rookie posted 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks, including a block on Giannis himself. This accolade from Giannis, a player Wembanyama grew up watching, serves as extra motivation for the young star as he continues to learn from playing against top competitors.

France Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

