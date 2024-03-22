French Police Prep for Olympic Torch Relay: 100 Officers to Secure Route Against Protests

French authorities conducted a comprehensive security drill for the Olympic torch relay, aiming to ensure a smooth and safe event ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. With a significant operation involving 100 officers, the focus was on preventing disruptions from protestors and maintaining vigilance against potential terror threats. The relay, starting in Marseille on May 8, will see the Olympic flame traverse through 400 towns, showcasing France's commitment to a secure and inclusive Games.

Security at the Forefront

Amid concerns over possible protests from groups like Extinction Rebellion and ongoing terror threats, French police rolled out an extensive security strategy. Tony Estanguet, the chief Games organizer, emphasized the necessity of safety for the event's success during a security drill. This multifaceted approach includes anti-terror units, riot police, and anti-drone specialists, underscoring the lengths authorities are going to protect the iconic Olympic flame.

A Journey Marked by Tradition and Innovation

The Olympic flame's journey is rich in tradition and modernity, beginning its 12,000-kilometre journey in Marseille aboard the historic Belem ship. As it passes through France's diverse landscapes and overseas territories, the relay is a symbol of unity and peace. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed a determination to avoid the disruptions of past relays, likening the event's scale and complexity to the Tour de France but with added originality.

Anticipation Builds for Opening Ceremony

With the opening ceremony set to break tradition by featuring athletes sailing down the Seine, anticipation is building. This unique start to the Games, coupled with the torch relay's symbolic journey, highlights France's innovative approach to hosting the Olympics. Over half a million spectators are expected to witness the ceremony, marking a historic moment for France and the global Olympic community.