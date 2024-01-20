French Handball Team Clinches Victory over Iceland, Bellahcene Stands Out

Emerging triumphant in the main round of the Euro handball, the French handball team claimed a decisive victory against Iceland, with a final score of 39-32. The team's goalkeepers, especially Samir Bellahcene of Montpellier, were applauded for their standout performance, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Unlikely Hero in Samir Bellahcene

Bellahcene, who was informed of his starting role during the warm-up, voiced satisfaction over his contribution to the team's victory. Despite the uncertainty of whether he would start in the upcoming matches, the goalkeeper expressed unwavering commitment to continue supporting the team.

Team's Solid Defense and Aggressive Play

Coach Guillaume Gille underscored the team's robust defense, assertive play, and agility as the game's pillars. He commended the performance of the goalkeeping duo, especially Bellahcene, who had filled in for Rémi Desbonnet and justified his selection.

Victory Despite Second Half Struggles

While acknowledging that the second half recorded fewer saves, Gille asserted that the team accomplished its overall task in both defense and attack. The final goal from Nicolas Tournat sealed the deal for the French team, despite some struggles with efficiency, solidifying their superiority on the field.