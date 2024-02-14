Fremantle's Soccer Initiative Empowers Young Girls in Community Festival

A beacon of empowerment for young girls, the City of Fremantle and the Girls Festival of Community Soccer join forces in a three-year partnership. Fremantle's commitment to soccer extends beyond the recent A-League's Perth Glory sponsorship, now aiming to encourage girls to participate in football through skilled games and mini matches.

Fremantle's Soccer Initiative: Empowering the Next Generation

Following the successful collaboration with Perth Glory, the City of Fremantle pledges its support for the Girls Soccer Festival. The event, now in its second year, is open to KS2 girls who may not have had the opportunity to play football at school or at home. Each school can bring up to 15 girls, who are required to wear shin pads and football boots or trainers.

The festival, a five-a-side tournament, will take place at Fremantle Oval on March 16. With over 500 young players expected to participate, the event has already reached full capacity, boasting 62 teams registered from 12 local clubs.

Investing in Wellbeing: Mayor Fitzhardinge's Vision

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge sees the deal as an investment in the city's wellbeing. As she stated, "This partnership is more than just promoting soccer; it's about empowering young girls and fostering their self-confidence." The collaboration aligns with Fremantle's commitment to community engagement and support for local sports.

Traci Gamblin, the festival's organizer, expressed her gratitude for the city's support. "The generosity of the City of Fremantle enables us to create an inclusive environment where girls can develop their skills and passion for football," she said.

Enrollment Fees for a Noble Cause

In a display of unity and compassion, enrollment fees from the festival will benefit the Child Cancer Research Foundation. This gesture underscores the festival's commitment to not only promote soccer but also contribute to the wellbeing of the wider community.

As we look forward to the festival on March 16, the City of Fremantle and the Girls Festival of Community Soccer continue to inspire and empower young girls, fostering a new generation of soccer enthusiasts and advocates for change.

