Fremantle's Public Golf Course Set for $19M Makeover, Private Lease Deal Approved

In a significant development for Fremantle, city councillors have given the green light to a major land transaction, paving the way for a $19 million upgrade of the local public golf course. This move will see the Montreal Street course undergo a transformation including a new clubhouse, a multi-storey driving range, and revamped retail and dining facilities, all spearheaded by Belgravia Leisure.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Community Insights

The extensive renovation, costing $19 million with an additional $1.8 million contingency for unforeseen construction market pressures, aims to realign the golf course to seamlessly integrate with the adjacent Booyeembara Park. The lease agreement was reached after three months of negotiations, starting in June last year, with conditions to keep the golf course both affordable and accessible. Main Roads has partially funded the reconfiguration due to land requisition for a new roundabout at High Street and Stirling Highway in 2020. Despite the exciting prospects, some local councillors and residents have voiced concerns ranging from the city's financial contribution to potential environmental impacts on local wildlife, specifically microbats in Booyeembara Park.

Financial Contributions and Environmental Concerns

Advertisment

During the latest council meeting, concerns were raised over the city's $3.2 million contribution, questioned by Councillors Thompson and Lawver regarding its worthiness as an investment. Additionally, local residents, represented by Cr Jenny Archibald, expressed worries about the standard of future course maintenance and the environmental impact of the new radar ball-tracking system on the area's microbat population. Despite these concerns, city officials assured that the radar system is a globally used technology with minimal active operation time.

Final Approval and Future Prospects

The Fremantle council ultimately approved the major land transaction, with dissenting votes from Councillors Lawver, Camarda, and Thompson. This decision marks a significant milestone in the course's history, promising to bring modern, state-of-the-art facilities to the local community while raising concerns about environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility. As the project moves forward, it reflects the complex balance between development and conservation, alongside the community's hopes for a revitalized recreational space.