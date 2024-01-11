en English
Australia

Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season

When the Fremantle Dockers take to the field for the upcoming football season, coach Justin Longmuir is confident that Sean Darcy will be leading the charge as the club’s starting ruckman from round one. This vote of confidence comes despite Darcy’s conspicuous absence from the main group training following the team’s Christmas break.

Confidence in Darcy and Fyfe

Justin Longmuir, the coach of the Fremantle Dockers, has publicly expressed his faith in Darcy’s readiness for the upcoming season. This assurance comes even though Darcy and former captain Nat Fyfe did not participate in main group training upon the team’s return from the holiday break.

Both Darcy and Fyfe were seen conducting their warm-ups with the team before they diverged from the group. Fyfe moved indoors, while Darcy joined the rehabilitation group on the outer side of the field. Despite these divergent paths in their training, Longmuir has full confidence in their abilities to perform when the season starts.

The Role of Darcy and Fyfe in the Upcoming Season

Longmuir anticipates that Darcy will step up to fulfill the role of the club’s starting ruckman from round one. This role is critical to the Dockers’ game plan, and Longmuir’s confidence signals that Darcy is more than ready to meet the task head-on.

Similarly, Nat Fyfe is expected to be a key part of the Dockers’ midfield. Despite not participating in the main group training, Fyfe’s extensive experience and proven skillset make him an invaluable asset to the team. His move indoors is not seen as a setback, but rather a part of his unique training regime.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

