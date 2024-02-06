Freestyle Skier Elena Gaskell Champions Community Recreation in BC

In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to community recreation, freestyle skiing world champion, Elena Gaskell, graced the 31st annual RBC Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Sports Dinner in Vancouver. This event, an integral part of the British Columbia sports calendar, provides scholarships and programs for those in the Vancouver community who might otherwise have access to such opportunities.

Gaskell's Passion for Community Engagement

Despite battling a knee injury that warrants upcoming surgery, Gaskell showcased her passion for community-level recreation in British Columbia. Her sheer enthusiasm radiated through her engagement with sports fans, as she participated in a competitive game of giant Jenga that attracted hundreds of spectators. Gaskell's efforts extend beyond the sporting arena, as she will be meeting with over 600 guests to help fundraise for more accessible community programs in the greater Vancouver area.

A Night of Celebrating Achievement

The event also provided a platform for celebrating sporting achievements within the province. It was attended by fellow British Columbia Olympians Phil Wizard, a gold medal prospect and world champion in Breaking for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and Nate Riech, the defending Paralympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters.

Looking Forward

Reflecting on her previous experience sharing a stage with Rob Gronkowski, Gaskell anticipates a similar level of excitement in meeting tennis legend John McEnroe. As she supports community-based recreation in British Columbia, the event held at the Hyatt Regency continues to embody the spirit of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.