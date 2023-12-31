en English
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China’s Altay

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:45 am EST
The high-altitude, powder-laden slopes of Altay, in China’s Xinjiang province, witnessed an adrenaline-fueled spectacle over the past weekend, as the Freeride World Tour (FWT) unfolded. This premier event in the realm of freestyle skiing attracted a plethora of global talent, each showcasing their finesse in off-piste terrains and embodying the sport’s adventurous spirit.

High-Stakes Runs and Athletic Prowess

The competition comprised a series of high-stakes runs down the mountain’s natural terrain. Athletes performed an array of jumps, flips, and tricks, each maneuver meticulously crafted to impress the judges and accumulate points. The FWT not only offers a competitive platform but also a celebration of the freeride culture, underscoring the sport’s dynamic and free-form nature.

Altay: A Growing Winter Sports Hub

The selection of Altay as the venue mirrors the region’s burgeoning recognition as a winter sports destination. This popularity has been fueled by China’s escalating investment in the sector, a trend that gained momentum following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Safety and Sustainability: Core Concerns

Freestyle skiing often unfolds in remote and ecologically sensitive areas, necessitating a keen emphasis on safety and environmental preservation. Participants and organizers of the Freeride World Tour are bound by strict guidelines designed to minimize risks and maintain the pristine conditions of the natural environments in which they perform.

