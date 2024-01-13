Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah’s Strong Presence

Linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers has been unanimously selected to the 2023 NFL All-Pro First Team, marking his third such recognition. This distinction solidifies Warner’s status as one of the league’s top players. He was one of three players to receive unanimous selection, alongside Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill, highlighting the caliber of his performance this season.

Warner’s Stellar Performance

Warner’s outstanding season is reflected in his stats: 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 11 passes defended. These figures earned him the top grade from Pro Football Focus, further testifying to his skill and influence on the field.

49ers and Utah-Connected Players Shine

The 49ers had a total of seven players honored, with five on the first team and two on the second team. This speaks volumes about the team’s depth and talent. Other players with Utah connections also received accolades, further spotlighting the state’s contribution to the league.

Utah’s Rising Stars

Among these were Penei Sewell, who started all games and made Pro Bowl for the second time, and Simi Fehoko, who set rookie receiving records and was named NFC Player of the Month for December. Additionally, players like Killebrew, Jaylon Johnson, Taron Johnson, and Bobby Wagner had significant contributions to their teams, with Wagner leading the NFL with a career-high 183 tackles.