Fred Storr: Remembering York’s Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast

Fred Storr, a cherished former lollipop man and lifelong railway enthusiast from York, passed away aged 78 on December 17 at York Hospital. Born and bred along the railway line in Filey Terrace, Clifton, Storr’s fascination with trains was sparked and nurtured during his childhood, eventually shaping his professional path.

Early Life and Career

Storr attended Shipton Street School and later Manor secondary, where he was remembered as a bit of a ‘rouge’. His railway journey began as an apprentice signal and telecommunications person with British Rail, a position that allowed him to indulge in his passion daily. His love for the tracks was infectious and was joyously shared with his daughter, Bev Crossfield.

Personal Life

Storr tied the knot with Sue in 1966, a year that also saw England lift the World Cup. Their marriage gave birth to their daughter, Bev. Although the couple parted ways later, they continued to share the same roof. Storr also had an affinity for sports, showcasing his skills in rugby and cricket for the Railway Institute.

A Beloved Lollipop Man

After a decade-long stint with British Rail and a career in communications with BT, Storr found immense satisfaction in his final job as a lollipop man at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School. His caring demeanor, playful high-fives with the children, and his resilient spirit won him adoration from the entire school community. A dog lover, Storr owned several dogs and was a sponsor of guide dogs. His passing triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes, including flowers and a box of dog food left at the school as a symbol of remembrance.

Farewell and Legacy

Storr is survived by his sister Barbara, daughter Bev, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Gary and Simon, and Simon’s wife Helen, along with great-grandchildren Sophie and Molly. His funeral procession passed Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School, marking a poignant and final salute to a man who touched many lives. Fred Storr’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he inspired and cared for.