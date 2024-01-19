Frankie Hickson Re-Signs with Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2024 Season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders has once again secured the services of their acclaimed American running back, Frankie Hickson, for the upcoming 2024 season. This move comes as a vital part of the team's strategy, as Hickson has proved to be a significant asset since his debut in 2022.

A Prodigal Beginning

Bursting onto the scene with the Roughriders, Hickson left an indelible mark in his rookie year earning the title of Most Outstanding Rookie. His prowess on the field was evident with 85 carries for 533 yards and a touchdown, coupled with 17 receptions for 109 yards over 13 games. His performance was a testament to his potential and the value he brought to the team.

A Year of Learning

In the subsequent year, however, Hickson saw a dip in his performance. His rushing and receiving stats took a hit, with the running back managing only 35 carries for a total of 157 yards and four catches for 39 yards over 10 games. Despite this setback, Hickson's dedication to the sport and his commitment to the Roughriders remained unwavering.

Before the Spotlight

Prior to his professional stint, Hickson was a force to be reckoned with at Liberty University. Over five seasons and 47 games, he established himself as the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yards, accumulating 2,898 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 610 carries. His college career laid the groundwork for his successful transition to the professional league.

Looking Ahead

The Roughriders are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2024 season, which commences on June 8 with a game against the Edmonton Elks. With Hickson back on their roster, the team is hopeful of a successful season, banking on the American running back's physical, spiritual, and emotional development during the off-season. Hickson's holistic approach to professional sports and his commitment to community involvement set a positive example for his peers and younger generations alike.