Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn Announce Monumental Boxing Collaboration for 2024

In a historic move for the boxing industry, British promoters Frank Warren of Queensbury Promotions and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing have announced plans to collaborate on a major boxing event in 2024. The groundbreaking five-fight card will showcase top fighters from both promotional stables, creating a night of high-stakes, skillful boxing that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Warren vs Hearn: A Competitive Collaboration

Despite their long-standing rivalry, Warren and Hearn have decided to stage this event, which is expected to be one of the most significant in boxing history. The idea was first discussed in Saudi Arabia, a country that has invested heavily in boxing of late. Warren, confident in his stable of fighters, has proposed a wager of £2 million on the winning side, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

An Event of Epic Proportions

While the specific matchups have yet to be announced, the anticipation surrounding the event is already palpable. Hearn, during a recent interview, suggested expanding the event to a ten-fight card, underscoring the importance of careful planning and promotional efforts. This sentiment was echoed by his counterpart, indicating a shared commitment to making the event a resounding success.

A History of Successful Collaboration

The upcoming event marks another cooperative venture between Warren and Hearn, following their successful collaboration on the 'Day of Reckoning' event. The duo has already announced several joint events for February and March, including high-profile fights featuring Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, further cementing their position as key players in the boxing industry.