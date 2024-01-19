Frank Foster: Britain's Oldest Football Referee Still Calling the Shots at 90

In the heart of Britain, a nonagenarian is rewriting the norms of age and passion. At 90, Frank Foster is not just Britain's oldest football referee, but an active participant in the sport. With an officiating career spanning over four decades, he has overseen more than 5,000 games since he started in November 1980. Despite the limitations of age, his commitment to the sport remains unwavering.
Passion Against the Odds
Although age has slowed him down, Foster has never let it interfere with his love for the game. He officiates men's, women's, and children's matches three times a week. His enthusiasm for the sport transcends beyond the physical realm, as he derives joy from being outside and being an integral part of the game.
From Playing Field to Referee's Shoes
Foster's journey in football began as a player until a knee injury in the early 1950s forced him to hang up his boots. However, his passion for football did not falter. Instead, it led him to a successful refereeing career, kick-started with a high-score pass in his exam with the Sheffield County FA. Since then, Foster has become a well-known figure on the pitch, enforcing the rules with strict precision and ensuring players adhere to proper conduct.
A Testament to Active Living and Love for the Game
Off the pitch, Foster enjoys watching professional games, often critiquing the decisions made by match officials on TV. His active lifestyle and involvement in the sport have kept him youthful, often leading people to underestimate his age, guessing him to be in his late 60s. Frank Foster is a testament to the power of active living and the love for the game, proving that age is but a number when passion takes the front seat.